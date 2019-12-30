Should You Buy KEMET Corporation (KEM) or Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)?

KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares are up more than 52.79% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.05 to settle at $26.80. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is down -29.19% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $5.24 and has returned -5.59% during the past week.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect KEM to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PACB is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PACB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. KEMET Corporation (KEM) has an EBITDA margin of 18.66%. This suggests that KEM underlying business is more profitable KEM’s ROI is 25.70% while PACB has a ROI of -78.40%. The interpretation is that KEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PACB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KEM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.36. Comparatively, PACB’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, KEM’s free cash flow was -1.51% while PACB converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PACB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. KEM has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.50 for PACB. This means that KEM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KEM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 0.30 for PACB. KEM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KEM trades at a forward P/E of 13.62, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 1.14, compared to a P/B of 15.88, and a P/S of 10.20 for PACB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KEM is currently priced at a 5.51% to its one-year price target of 25.40. Comparatively, PACB is -29% relative to its price target of 7.38. This suggests that PACB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KEM has a beta of 2.66 and PACB’s beta is 1.72. PACB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KEM has a short ratio of 5.06 compared to a short interest of 11.36 for PACB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KEM.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) beats KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PACB is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PACB is more undervalued relative to its price target.