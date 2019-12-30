Should You Buy Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) or Linde plc (LIN)?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares are up more than 96.46% this year and recently decreased -0.32% or -$0.06 to settle at $18.86. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), on the other hand, is up 36.03% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $212.26 and has returned 1.37% during the past week.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) are the two most active stocks in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AQUA to grow earnings at a 11.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LIN is expected to grow at a 12.69% annual rate. All else equal, LIN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 37.79% for Linde plc (LIN). AQUA’s ROI is -0.60% while LIN has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that LIN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQUA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AQUA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, LIN’s free cash flow per share was -6.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, AQUA’s free cash flow was 2.14% while LIN converted -23.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AQUA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AQUA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 0.90 for LIN. This means that AQUA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AQUA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.76 versus a D/E of 0.27 for LIN. AQUA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AQUA trades at a forward P/E of 29.79, a P/B of 5.97, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a forward P/E of 26.30, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 4.25 for LIN. AQUA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AQUA is currently priced at a 2.5% to its one-year price target of 18.40. Comparatively, LIN is -3.52% relative to its price target of 220.00. This suggests that LIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AQUA has a short ratio of 2.35 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for LIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AQUA.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) beats Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LIN has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LIN is more undervalued relative to its price target.