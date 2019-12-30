Should You Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) or InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares are up more than 4.32% this year and recently decreased -1.98% or -$1.03 to settle at $50.98. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), on the other hand, is down -88.15% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.18 and has returned 12.30% during the past week.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Computers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DELL to grow earnings at a 9.99% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has an EBITDA margin of 6.84%. This suggests that DELL underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.72. Comparatively, NVIV’s free cash flow per share was -0.18.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DELL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 4.00 for NVIV. This means that NVIV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DELL trades at a forward P/E of 7.51, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 0.21, for NVIV. DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DELL is currently priced at a -20.52% to its one-year price target of 64.14. Comparatively, NVIV is -85.6% relative to its price target of 1.25. This suggests that NVIV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DELL has a beta of 0.73 and NVIV’s beta is 1.11. DELL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DELL has a short ratio of 1.61 compared to a short interest of 0.46 for NVIV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVIV.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) beats Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NVIV is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NVIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, NVIV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NVIV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.