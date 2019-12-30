Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) or ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) shares are up more than 51.45% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.15 to settle at $58.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), on the other hand, is down -12.59% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $17.92 and has returned 1.99% during the past week.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BAM to grow earnings at a -4.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARR is expected to grow at a 0.17% annual rate. All else equal, ARR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has an EBITDA margin of 20.2%. This suggests that BAM underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BAM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.25. Comparatively, ARR’s free cash flow per share was -1.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAM’s free cash flow was 2.31% while ARR converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.57 versus a D/E of 8.45 for ARR. ARR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAM trades at a forward P/E of 20.33, a P/B of 1.89, and a P/S of 0.89, compared to a forward P/E of 7.75, a P/B of 0.77, for ARR. BAM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BAM is currently priced at a -11.18% to its one-year price target of 65.39. Comparatively, ARR is -1.16% relative to its price target of 18.13. This suggests that BAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BAM has a beta of 1.06 and ARR’s beta is 0.67. ARR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BAM has a short ratio of 4.66 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for ARR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARR.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) beats ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BAM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BAM is more undervalued relative to its price target.