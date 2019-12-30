Should You Buy Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) or CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares are up more than 46.36% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.17 to settle at $21.50. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), on the other hand, is up 52.22% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $60.95 and has returned 1.89% during the past week.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BRX to grow earnings at a -5.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBRE is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, CBRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.63% for CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). BRX’s ROI is 4.80% while CBRE has a ROI of 9.50%. The interpretation is that CBRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, CBRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRX’s free cash flow was -3.86% while CBRE converted 0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.59 for CBRE. BRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BRX trades at a forward P/E of 25.60, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 5.47, compared to a forward P/E of 15.02, a P/B of 3.72, and a P/S of 0.89 for CBRE. BRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BRX is currently priced at a -2.54% to its one-year price target of 22.06. Comparatively, CBRE is -1.1% relative to its price target of 61.63. This suggests that BRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BRX has a beta of 0.70 and CBRE’s beta is 1.68. BRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BRX has a short ratio of 5.88 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for CBRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CBRE.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CBRE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, CBRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.