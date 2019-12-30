Should You Buy British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) or FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY)?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shares are up more than 33.46% this year and recently increased 0.64% or $0.27 to settle at $42.52. FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY), on the other hand, is up 239.94% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $2.59 and has returned 25.73% during the past week.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) and FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BTI to grow earnings at a 6.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 66.64% for FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, BTI’s free cash flow was 0% while FPAY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BTI has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 7.30 for FPAY. This means that FPAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BTI trades at a forward P/E of 9.81, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 3.00, compared to a forward P/E of 32.37, and a P/S of 0.49 for FPAY. BTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BTI is currently priced at a -14.46% to its one-year price target of 49.71. Comparatively, FPAY is -18.3% relative to its price target of 3.17. This suggests that FPAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BTI has a beta of 0.92 and FPAY’s beta is 0.40. FPAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BTI has a short ratio of 1.28 compared to a short interest of 2.40 for FPAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTI.

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) beats British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FPAY is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FPAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, FPAY is more undervalued relative to its price target.