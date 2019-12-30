Should You Buy Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) or comScore, Inc. (SCOR)?

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares are down more than -1.42% this year and recently increased 1.03% or $0.29 to settle at $28.51. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), on the other hand, is down -65.77% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.94 and has returned -0.80% during the past week.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) and comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BIG to grow earnings at a 1.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCOR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, SCOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) has an EBITDA margin of 5.66%. This suggests that BIG underlying business is more profitable BIG’s ROI is 13.70% while SCOR has a ROI of -19.50%. The interpretation is that BIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCOR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.25. Comparatively, SCOR’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIG’s free cash flow was -1.68% while SCOR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCOR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BIG has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for SCOR. This means that BIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.70 for SCOR. SCOR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIG trades at a forward P/E of 7.06, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.81 for SCOR. BIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BIG is currently priced at a 2.63% to its one-year price target of 27.78. Comparatively, SCOR is 0.82% relative to its price target of 4.90. This suggests that SCOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BIG has a beta of 1.36 and SCOR’s beta is 0.91. SCOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BIG has a short ratio of 4.80 compared to a short interest of 4.71 for SCOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCOR.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) beats Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCOR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SCOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SCOR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SCOR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.