Should You Buy BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) or Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)?

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares are up more than 14.12% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), on the other hand, is up 95.02% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $50.51 and has returned 0.32% during the past week.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BGCP to grow earnings at a 12.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FND is expected to grow at a 19.40% annual rate. All else equal, FND’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.54% for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND). BGCP’s ROI is 6.10% while FND has a ROI of 17.00%. The interpretation is that FND’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGCP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BGCP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, FND’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, BGCP’s free cash flow was 0.36% while FND converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FND is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BGCP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.54 versus a D/E of 0.20 for FND. BGCP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BGCP trades at a forward P/E of 8.74, a P/B of 2.82, and a P/S of 1.46, compared to a forward P/E of 37.69, a P/B of 7.00, and a P/S of 2.57 for FND. BGCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BGCP is currently priced at a -30.59% to its one-year price target of 8.50. Comparatively, FND is 4.47% relative to its price target of 48.35. This suggests that BGCP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BGCP has a short ratio of 4.68 compared to a short interest of 6.81 for FND. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BGCP.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) beats BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FND , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BGCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,