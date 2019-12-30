Should You Buy Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) or Aduro BioTech, Inc. (ADRO)?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares are up more than 64.29% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.84 to settle at $87.01. Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), on the other hand, is down -54.92% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.19 and has returned 16.67% during the past week.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BBY to grow earnings at a 7.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADRO is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, ADRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) has an EBITDA margin of 6.1%. This suggests that BBY underlying business is more profitable BBY’s ROI is 31.90% while ADRO has a ROI of -74.30%. The interpretation is that BBY’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADRO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, ADRO’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBY’s free cash flow was -0.05% while ADRO converted -0.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BBY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BBY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 7.30 for ADRO. This means that ADRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ADRO. BBY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBY trades at a forward P/E of 13.96, a P/B of 7.33, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 5.97 for ADRO. BBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BBY is currently priced at a 0.62% to its one-year price target of 86.47. Comparatively, ADRO is -79.3% relative to its price target of 5.75. This suggests that ADRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BBY has a beta of 1.16 and ADRO’s beta is 1.45. BBY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BBY has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for ADRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADRO.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) beats Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADRO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADRO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADRO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.