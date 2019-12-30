Should You Buy Alkermes plc (ALKS) or InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares are down more than -30.77% this year and recently decreased -1.54% or -$0.32 to settle at $20.43. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), on the other hand, is down -88.09% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.33 and has returned 7.98% during the past week.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ALKS to grow earnings at a 29.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ALKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, IFRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.35.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ALKS has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 7.80 for IFRX. This means that IFRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ALKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.01 for IFRX. ALKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ALKS trades at a forward P/E of 35.35, a P/B of 3.00, and a P/S of 3.02, compared to a P/B of 0.82, for IFRX. ALKS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ALKS is currently priced at a -17.39% to its one-year price target of 24.73. Comparatively, IFRX is -0.69% relative to its price target of 4.36. This suggests that ALKS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ALKS has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 1.90 for IFRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) beats Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. IFRX is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IFRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, IFRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.