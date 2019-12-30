Should You Buy Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) or Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX)?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares are down more than -13.97% this year and recently decreased -0.86% or -$0.15 to settle at $17.25. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), on the other hand, is down -64.48% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $2.49 and has returned 12.67% during the past week.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ANF to grow earnings at a -2.16% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has an EBITDA margin of 7.24%. This suggests that ANF underlying business is more profitable ANF’s ROI is 5.70% while SYBX has a ROI of -41.10%. The interpretation is that ANF’s business generates a higher return on investment than SYBX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ANF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.10. Comparatively, SYBX’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANF’s free cash flow was -1.92% while SYBX converted -0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SYBX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ANF has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 12.70 for SYBX. This means that SYBX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ANF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SYBX. ANF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ANF trades at a forward P/E of 14.00, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 72.80 for SYBX. ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ANF is currently priced at a -1.65% to its one-year price target of 17.54. Comparatively, SYBX is -71.74% relative to its price target of 8.81. This suggests that SYBX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ANF has a beta of 0.98 and SYBX’s beta is 2.57. ANF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ANF has a short ratio of 5.67 compared to a short interest of 4.45 for SYBX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYBX.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SYBX is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SYBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SYBX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SYBX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.