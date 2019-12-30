Set Sail With Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG have decreased by more than -75.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 6.06% or $0.35 and now trades at $6.13. The shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), has slumped by -11.34% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $6.96 and have been able to report a change of 37.01% over the past one week.

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG and Ruhnn Holding Limited were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of JMIA is -341.20% while that of RUHN is 194.90%. These figures suggest that RUHN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JMIA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JMIA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JMIA is 3.20 and that of RUHN is 4.90. This implies that it is easier for JMIA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RUHN. The debt ratio of JMIA is 0.04 compared to 0.01 for RUHN. JMIA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RUHN.

JMIA currently trades at a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 2.83 while RUHN trades at a P/B of 3.40, and a P/S of 2.74. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JMIA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JMIA is currently at a -47.02% to its one-year price target of 11.57.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JMIA is 5.11 while that of RUHN is just 1.61. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RUHN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG defeats that of Ruhnn Holding Limited when the two are compared, with JMIA taking 1 out of the total factors that were been considered. JMIA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JMIA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JMIA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.