ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP): Which is the Better Investment?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) shares are up more than 4.76% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $38.49. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP), on the other hand, is up 28.46% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $37.33 and has returned 3.41% during the past week.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SERV to grow earnings at a 16.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HPP is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, SERV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 30.38% for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP). SERV’s ROI is -0.70% while HPP has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that HPP’s business generates a higher return on investment than SERV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SERV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, HPP’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, SERV’s free cash flow was 2.36% while HPP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SERV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SERV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HPP. HPP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SERV trades at a forward P/E of 27.61, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 2.57, compared to a forward P/E of 69.26, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 7.14 for HPP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SERV is currently priced at a -18.28% to its one-year price target of 47.10. Comparatively, HPP is -7.35% relative to its price target of 40.29. This suggests that SERV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SERV has a beta of 0.44 and HPP’s beta is 0.65. SERV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SERV has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 1.51 for HPP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPP.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) beats Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SERV is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SERV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SERV is more undervalued relative to its price target.