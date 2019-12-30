RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) and HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Go Head-to-head

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares are up more than 10.61% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.09 to settle at $18.14. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), on the other hand, is up 24.11% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $74.03 and has returned -3.23% during the past week.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RLJ to grow earnings at a -3.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HQY is expected to grow at a 18.87% annual rate. All else equal, HQY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.77% for HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY). RLJ’s ROI is 4.80% while HQY has a ROI of 15.90%. The interpretation is that HQY’s business generates a higher return on investment than RLJ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RLJ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, HQY’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, RLJ’s free cash flow was 1.36% while HQY converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RLJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RLJ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 1.21 for HQY. HQY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RLJ trades at a forward P/E of 37.79, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 1.91, compared to a forward P/E of 42.50, a P/B of 5.13, and a P/S of 13.42 for HQY. RLJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RLJ is currently priced at a -3.15% to its one-year price target of 18.73. Comparatively, HQY is -3.54% relative to its price target of 76.75. This suggests that HQY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RLJ has a beta of 1.31 and HQY’s beta is 1.50. RLJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RLJ has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 7.27 for HQY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RLJ.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) beats HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RLJ is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RLJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, RLJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.