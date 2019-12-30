Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) vs. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Comparing the REIT – Retail Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) shares are up more than 22.21% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.03 to settle at $13.26. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), on the other hand, is down -6.91% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.10 and has returned 1.82% during the past week.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect RPAI to grow earnings at a -4.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BVN is expected to grow at a 18.43% annual rate. All else equal, BVN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. RPAI’s ROI is 3.40% while BVN has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that RPAI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BVN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RPAI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, BVN’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, RPAI’s free cash flow was 0% while BVN converted 4.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BVN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RPAI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.99 versus a D/E of 0.22 for BVN. RPAI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RPAI trades at a forward P/E of 260.00, a P/B of 1.72, and a P/S of 5.94, compared to a forward P/E of 20.05, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 4.94 for BVN. RPAI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RPAI is currently priced at a -11.6% to its one-year price target of 15.00. Comparatively, BVN is -5.27% relative to its price target of 15.94. This suggests that RPAI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RPAI has a beta of 0.55 and BVN’s beta is 0.45. BVN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. RPAI has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for BVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RPAI.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) beats Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BVN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,