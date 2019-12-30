Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) vs. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI): Comparing the General Contractors Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shares are up more than 35.61% this year and recently decreased -1.02% or -$0.42 to settle at $40.82. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), on the other hand, is up 12.50% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.89 and has returned 5.00% during the past week.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) and TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are the two most active stocks in the General Contractors industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PWR to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTI is expected to grow at a 29.00% annual rate. All else equal, TTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.85% for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). PWR’s ROI is 7.90% while TTI has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that PWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, TTI’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, PWR’s free cash flow was 0.17% while TTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PWR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.70 for TTI. This means that PWR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PWR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTI. PWR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PWR trades at a forward P/E of 10.54, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 0.22 for TTI. PWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PWR is currently priced at a -16.69% to its one-year price target of 49.00. Comparatively, TTI is -41.3% relative to its price target of 3.22. This suggests that TTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PWR has a beta of 1.23 and TTI’s beta is 1.82. PWR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PWR has a short ratio of 4.16 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for TTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PWR.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) beats Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TTI is more undervalued relative to its price target.