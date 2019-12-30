PPL Corporation (PPL) vs. At Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of PPL Corporation have increased by more than 25.38% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.03% or -$0.01 and now trades at $35.52. The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), has slumped by -6.79% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $6.31 and have been able to report a change of 6.05% over the past one week.

The stock of PPL Corporation and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that PPL will grow it’s earning at a 0.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to UGP which will have a positive growth at a 0.70% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of UGP implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PPL has an EBITDA margin of 57.1%, this implies that the underlying business of PPL is more profitable. The ROI of PPL is 7.10% while that of UGP is 5.10%. These figures suggest that PPL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of UGP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PPL’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.6, while that of UGP is positive 0.72.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PPL is 0.70 and that of UGP is 3.00. This implies that it is easier for PPL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than UGP. The debt ratio of PPL is 1.93 compared to 1.72 for UGP. PPL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than UGP.

PPL currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.07, a P/B of 2.16, and a P/S of 3.30 while UGP trades at a forward P/E of 22.95, a P/B of 2.87, and a P/S of 0.32. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PPL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PPL is currently at a 3.71% to its one-year price target of 34.25. Looking at its rival pricing, UGP is at a 17.29% relative to its price target of 5.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PPL is given a 2.50 while 3.00 placed for UGP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for UGP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PPL is 2.63 while that of UGP is just 3.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PPL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of PPL Corporation defeats that of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. when the two are compared, with PPL taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. PPL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PPL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PPL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.