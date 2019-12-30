Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) vs. Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shares are up more than 15.40% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.3 to settle at $151.78. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), on the other hand, is up 58.81% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $41.26 and has returned 5.09% during the past week.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PXD to grow earnings at a 26.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CROX is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, PXD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.12% for Crocs, Inc. (CROX). PXD’s ROI is 7.40% while CROX has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that CROX’s business generates a higher return on investment than PXD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PXD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, CROX’s free cash flow per share was +1.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, PXD’s free cash flow was -0.26% while CROX converted 7.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CROX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PXD has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.70 for CROX. This means that CROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PXD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CROX. PXD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PXD trades at a forward P/E of 17.30, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 2.72, compared to a forward P/E of 20.91, a P/B of 24.27, and a P/S of 2.41 for CROX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PXD is currently priced at a -13.89% to its one-year price target of 176.27. Comparatively, CROX is -3.73% relative to its price target of 42.86. This suggests that PXD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PXD has a beta of 1.25 and CROX’s beta is 0.99. CROX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PXD has a short ratio of 2.52 compared to a short interest of 2.43 for CROX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CROX.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) beats Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CROX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CROX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.