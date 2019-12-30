Phillips 66 (PSX) vs. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): Comparing the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares are up more than 28.38% this year and recently decreased -1.30% or -$1.46 to settle at $110.60. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL), on the other hand, is up 4.20% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $9.92 and has returned 0.61% during the past week.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PSX to grow earnings at a -3.85% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LL is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, LL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Phillips 66 (PSX) has an EBITDA margin of 4.72%. This suggests that PSX underlying business is more profitable PSX’s ROI is 9.40% while LL has a ROI of -24.30%. The interpretation is that PSX’s business generates a higher return on investment than LL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, LL’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, PSX’s free cash flow was 0.35% while LL converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PSX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.50 for LL. This means that LL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 0.62 for LL. LL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PSX trades at a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 0.46, compared to a forward P/E of 21.33, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 0.27 for LL. PSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PSX is currently priced at a -14.46% to its one-year price target of 129.29. Comparatively, LL is 6.78% relative to its price target of 9.29. This suggests that PSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PSX has a beta of 1.11 and LL’s beta is 1.93. PSX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PSX has a short ratio of 2.23 compared to a short interest of 11.08 for LL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PSX.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) beats Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PSX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.