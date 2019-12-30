PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) vs. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA): Comparing the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry’s Most Active Stocks

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares are down more than -4.90% this year and recently decreased -1.49% or -$0.47 to settle at $31.07. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is up 18.96% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $30.11 and has returned 0.43% during the past week.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PBF to grow earnings at a 8.56% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.28% for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA). PBF’s ROI is 7.00% while HTA has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that PBF’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PBF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.64. Comparatively, HTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBF’s free cash flow was 1.16% while HTA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HTA. HTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PBF trades at a forward P/E of 6.73, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 86.77, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 9.02 for HTA. PBF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PBF is currently priced at a -22.96% to its one-year price target of 40.33. Comparatively, HTA is -7.89% relative to its price target of 32.69. This suggests that PBF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PBF has a beta of 1.59 and HTA’s beta is 0.30. HTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PBF has a short ratio of 3.74 compared to a short interest of 9.63 for HTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBF.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) beats Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBF is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PBF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PBF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PBF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.