Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) vs. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT): Which is the Better Investment?

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are up more than 30.65% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.41 to settle at $85.12. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), on the other hand, is down -32.45% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.79 and has returned 11.87% during the past week.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are the two most active stocks in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PAYX to grow earnings at a 8.44% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) has an EBITDA margin of 40.96%. This suggests that PAYX underlying business is more profitable PAYX’s ROI is 30.40% while VTVT has a ROI of 29.80%. The interpretation is that PAYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than VTVT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PAYX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, VTVT’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAYX’s free cash flow was 0.38% while VTVT converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PAYX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PAYX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.20 for VTVT. This means that PAYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PAYX trades at a forward P/E of 25.35, a P/B of 12.11, and a P/S of 7.51, compared to a P/S of 14.68 for VTVT. PAYX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PAYX is currently priced at a 0.84% to its one-year price target of 84.41. Comparatively, VTVT is -72.46% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that VTVT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PAYX has a beta of 0.86 and VTVT’s beta is -3.51. VTVT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PAYX has a short ratio of 6.98 compared to a short interest of 6.54 for VTVT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VTVT.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) beats Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VTVT is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, VTVT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VTVT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VTVT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.