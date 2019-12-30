Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) vs. Yelp Inc. (YELP): Breaking Down the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares are up more than 18.78% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.19 to settle at $41.75. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), on the other hand, is down -0.40% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $34.85 and has returned 2.17% during the past week.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OHI to grow earnings at a 15.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YELP is expected to grow at a 10.66% annual rate. All else equal, OHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.55% for Yelp Inc. (YELP). OHI’s ROI is 5.90% while YELP has a ROI of 3.80%. The interpretation is that OHI’s business generates a higher return on investment than YELP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OHI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, YELP’s free cash flow per share was +0.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, OHI’s free cash flow was -0% while YELP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YELP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OHI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19 versus a D/E of 0.00 for YELP. OHI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OHI trades at a forward P/E of 25.18, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 10.08, compared to a forward P/E of 35.52, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 2.48 for YELP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OHI is currently priced at a -1.97% to its one-year price target of 42.59. Comparatively, YELP is -9.97% relative to its price target of 38.71. This suggests that YELP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OHI has a beta of 0.27 and YELP’s beta is 0.99. OHI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OHI has a short ratio of 8.25 compared to a short interest of 9.19 for YELP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OHI.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) beats Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OHI is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, OHI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, OHI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.