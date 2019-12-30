Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) vs. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL): Breaking Down the Discount, Variety Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares are down more than -1.25% this year and recently decreased -1.04% or -$0.69 to settle at $65.68. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), on the other hand, is up 5.28% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.19 and has returned 6.89% during the past week.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OLLI to grow earnings at a 16.15% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.39%. This suggests that OLLI underlying business is more profitable OLLI’s ROI is 14.40% while OCUL has a ROI of -97.40%. The interpretation is that OLLI’s business generates a higher return on investment than OCUL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OLLI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, OCUL’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, OLLI’s free cash flow was -2.21% while OCUL converted -0.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OCUL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. OLLI has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 6.30 for OCUL. This means that OCUL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OLLI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OCUL. OLLI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OLLI trades at a forward P/E of 28.27, a P/B of 4.12, and a P/S of 3.03, compared to a P/B of 17.46, and a P/S of 78.59 for OCUL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. OLLI is currently priced at a -12.76% to its one-year price target of 75.29. Comparatively, OCUL is -19.42% relative to its price target of 5.20. This suggests that OCUL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. OLLI has a beta of 0.88 and OCUL’s beta is 2.20. OLLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OLLI has a short ratio of 7.79 compared to a short interest of 12.40 for OCUL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLLI.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) beats Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OLLI is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, OLLI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, OLLI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.