OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) vs. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares are up more than 12.35% this year and recently increased 0.07% or $0.03 to settle at $44.03. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), on the other hand, is up 4.28% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $88.85 and has returned -0.45% during the past week.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OGE to grow earnings at a 3.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PNW is expected to grow at a 4.41% annual rate. All else equal, PNW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.11% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). OGE’s ROI is 5.80% while PNW has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that PNW’s business generates a higher return on investment than OGE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. OGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, PNW’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, OGE’s free cash flow was 2.38% while PNW converted 2.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OGE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.70 for PNW. This means that OGE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OGE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 0.99 for PNW. PNW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OGE trades at a forward P/E of 19.29, a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 3.88, compared to a forward P/E of 18.19, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 2.81 for PNW. OGE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OGE is currently priced at a 4.02% to its one-year price target of 42.33. Comparatively, PNW is -5.17% relative to its price target of 93.69. This suggests that PNW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. OGE has a beta of 0.46 and PNW’s beta is 0.03. PNW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OGE has a short ratio of 4.49 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for PNW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNW.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) beats OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PNW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PNW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.