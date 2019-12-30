Nucor Corporation (NUE) vs. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Comparing the Steel & Iron Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares are up more than 9.40% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.12 to settle at $56.68. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), on the other hand, is up 4.63% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.01 and has returned -1.82% during the past week.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NUE to grow earnings at a -3.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BKD is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, BKD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.79% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). NUE’s ROI is 18.20% while BKD has a ROI of -9.90%. The interpretation is that NUE’s business generates a higher return on investment than BKD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.56. Comparatively, BKD’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, NUE’s free cash flow was 1.89% while BKD converted -0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NUE has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 0.60 for BKD. This means that NUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 5.62 for BKD. BKD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NUE trades at a forward P/E of 14.56, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 0.32 for BKD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NUE is currently priced at a -3.7% to its one-year price target of 58.86. Comparatively, BKD is -22.71% relative to its price target of 9.07. This suggests that BKD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NUE has a beta of 1.65 and BKD’s beta is 1.53. BKD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NUE has a short ratio of 4.16 compared to a short interest of 8.31 for BKD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NUE.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) beats Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NUE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, NUE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.