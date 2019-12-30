Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) vs. Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Which is the Better Investment?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares are up more than 26.46% this year and recently increased 0.29% or $0.17 to settle at $58.26. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), on the other hand, is up 38.64% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $20.56 and has returned -5.47% during the past week.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NVO to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, SCS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.66% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). NVO’s ROI is 73.10% while SCS has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that NVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.10. Comparatively, SCS’s free cash flow per share was +1.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVO’s free cash flow was 42.94% while SCS converted 4.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NVO has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.60 for SCS. This means that SCS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.52 for SCS. SCS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVO trades at a forward P/E of 21.71, a P/B of 17.50, and a P/S of 6.03, compared to a forward P/E of 14.25, a P/B of 2.59, and a P/S of 0.66 for SCS. NVO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NVO is currently priced at a -7.13% to its one-year price target of 62.73. Comparatively, SCS is 20.94% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that NVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NVO has a beta of 0.60 and SCS’s beta is 1.41. NVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVO has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 3.46 for SCS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCS.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) beats Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SCS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SCS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.