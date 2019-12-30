Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) vs. Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down more than -89.16% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.99. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), on the other hand, is up 120.33% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $69.14 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NVAX to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TER is expected to grow at a 13.39% annual rate. All else equal, TER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.5% for Teradyne, Inc. (TER).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NVAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.34. Comparatively, TER’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVAX’s free cash flow was -0.1% while TER converted 6.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NVAX has a current ratio of 4.10 compared to 3.40 for TER. This means that NVAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NVAX trades at a P/S of 6.63, compared to a forward P/E of 21.80, a P/B of 7.91, and a P/S of 5.43 for TER. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NVAX is currently priced at a -70.98% to its one-year price target of 13.75. Comparatively, TER is 12.64% relative to its price target of 61.38. This suggests that NVAX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NVAX has a beta of 1.94 and TER’s beta is 1.56. TER’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVAX has a short ratio of 5.65 compared to a short interest of 4.97 for TER. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TER.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) beats Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TER higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, TER has better sentiment signals based on short interest.