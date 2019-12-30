NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) vs. SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX): Comparing the Data Storage Devices Industry’s Most Active Stocks

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up more than 2.95% this year and recently decreased -1.74% or -$1.09 to settle at $61.43. SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), on the other hand, is down -94.78% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.14 and has returned 4.67% during the past week.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NTAP to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has an EBITDA margin of 22.89%. This suggests that NTAP underlying business is more profitable NTAP’s ROI is 38.90% while SGBX has a ROI of -68.30%. The interpretation is that NTAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGBX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NTAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, SGBX’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTAP’s free cash flow was -3.16% while SGBX converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SGBX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NTAP has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for SGBX. This means that NTAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NTAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.07 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SGBX. NTAP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NTAP trades at a forward P/E of 12.97, a P/B of 26.94, and a P/S of 2.48, compared to a P/B of 0.13, and a P/S of 0.65 for SGBX. NTAP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NTAP is currently priced at a -2.49% to its one-year price target of 63.00. Comparatively, SGBX is -97.67% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that SGBX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NTAP has a short ratio of 7.13 compared to a short interest of 0.03 for SGBX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SGBX.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) beats NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SGBX is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SGBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SGBX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SGBX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.