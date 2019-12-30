Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) vs. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares are up more than 8.27% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.24 to settle at $61.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA), on the other hand, is up 49.23% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $23.40 and has returned 0.95% during the past week.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MMP to grow earnings at a 3.28% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.04% for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA). MMP’s ROI is 17.30% while DEA has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that MMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DEA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MMP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.48. Comparatively, DEA’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMP’s free cash flow was -3.88% while DEA converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DEA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MMP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.86 for DEA. MMP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MMP trades at a forward P/E of 13.19, a P/B of 5.28, and a P/S of 4.94, compared to a forward P/E of 334.29, a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 8.22 for DEA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MMP is currently priced at a -11.5% to its one-year price target of 69.81. Comparatively, DEA is -5.15% relative to its price target of 24.67. This suggests that MMP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MMP has a beta of 0.70 and DEA’s beta is 0.63. DEA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MMP has a short ratio of 4.78 compared to a short interest of 5.94 for DEA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMP.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) beats Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DEA is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.