Loews Corporation (L) vs. Guess’, Inc. (GES): Breaking Down the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares are up more than 13.99% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.05 to settle at $51.89. Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES), on the other hand, is up 5.68% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $21.95 and has returned 0.32% during the past week.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect L to grow earnings at a 14.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GES is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, L’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.01% for Guess’, Inc. (GES). L’s ROI is 4.30% while GES has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that L’s business generates a higher return on investment than GES’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. L’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.58. Comparatively, GES’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, L’s free cash flow was 3.34% while GES converted -1.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, L is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

L’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.56 for GES. L is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

L trades at a forward P/E of 17.59, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 13.10, a P/B of 2.57, and a P/S of 0.54 for GES. L is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. L is currently priced at a -0.21% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, GES is -3.73% relative to its price target of 22.80. This suggests that GES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. L has a beta of 0.67 and GES’s beta is 0.47. GES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. L has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 9.22 for GES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for L.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) beats Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GES is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, GES is more undervalued relative to its price target.