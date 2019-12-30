Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) vs. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares are down more than -35.84% this year and recently increased 3.65% or $0.15 to settle at $4.26. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), on the other hand, is up 34.45% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $19.59 and has returned 3.60% during the past week.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) has an EBITDA margin of 55.88%. This suggests that LXRX underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LXRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.63. Comparatively, LILAK’s free cash flow per share was +0.11.

LXRX trades at a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 1.38, compared to a forward P/E of 150.69, a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 0.67 for LILAK. LXRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LXRX is currently priced at a -46.75% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, LILAK is -13.32% relative to its price target of 22.60. This suggests that LXRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LXRX has a short ratio of 7.54 compared to a short interest of 9.02 for LILAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LXRX.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LILAK is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LILAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,