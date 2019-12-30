Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) and Intuit Inc. (INTU) Go Head-to-head

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares are up more than 26.12% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.12 to settle at $17.77. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is up 35.67% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $267.06 and has returned 1.14% during the past week.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are the two most active stocks in the Security & Protection Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KTOS to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INTU is expected to grow at a 11.01% annual rate. All else equal, KTOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.01% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). KTOS’s ROI is 3.20% while INTU has a ROI of 36.60%. The interpretation is that INTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than KTOS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KTOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, INTU’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, KTOS’s free cash flow was 0% while INTU converted -4.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KTOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KTOS has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.80 for INTU. This means that KTOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KTOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.12 for INTU. INTU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KTOS trades at a forward P/E of 37.57, a P/B of 3.34, and a P/S of 2.73, compared to a forward P/E of 31.28, a P/B of 19.19, and a P/S of 9.91 for INTU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KTOS is currently priced at a -24.7% to its one-year price target of 23.60. Comparatively, INTU is -4.81% relative to its price target of 280.56. This suggests that KTOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KTOS has a beta of 1.26 and INTU’s beta is 1.06. INTU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KTOS has a short ratio of 8.38 compared to a short interest of 2.33 for INTU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTU.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) beats Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KTOS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KTOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, KTOS is more undervalued relative to its price target.