Knowles Corporation (KN) vs. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): Breaking Down the Communication Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) shares are up more than 57.33% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$0.19 to settle at $20.94. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), on the other hand, is up 43.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.04 and has returned -1.16% during the past week.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 82.16% for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM). KN’s ROI is 4.90% while VRRM has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that KN’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRRM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, VRRM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, KN’s free cash flow was 0% while VRRM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. KN has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 3.20 for VRRM. This means that VRRM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 2.65 for VRRM. VRRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KN trades at a forward P/E of 16.25, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 2.29, compared to a forward P/E of 32.80, a P/B of 6.78, and a P/S of 3.16 for VRRM. KN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KN is currently priced at a -6.93% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Comparatively, VRRM is -18.61% relative to its price target of 17.25. This suggests that VRRM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. KN has a short ratio of 8.40 compared to a short interest of 12.14 for VRRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KN.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) beats Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, KN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.