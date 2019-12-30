Jabil Inc. (JBL) vs. Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Breaking Down the Printed Circuit Boards Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares are up more than 66.32% this year and recently decreased -0.70% or -$0.29 to settle at $41.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), on the other hand, is up 45.53% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $28.00 and has returned 3.13% during the past week.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JBL to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DAR is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, JBL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.24% for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). JBL’s ROI is 11.10% while DAR has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that JBL’s business generates a higher return on investment than DAR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. JBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.43. Comparatively, DAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, JBL’s free cash flow was -0.86% while DAR converted 0.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. JBL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.40 for DAR. This means that DAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.70 for DAR. JBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JBL trades at a forward P/E of 10.10, a P/B of 3.35, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a forward P/E of 30.14, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 1.37 for DAR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JBL is currently priced at a -9.98% to its one-year price target of 45.80. Comparatively, DAR is 4.83% relative to its price target of 26.71. This suggests that JBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. JBL has a beta of 1.00 and DAR’s beta is 1.28. JBL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JBL has a short ratio of 3.51 compared to a short interest of 2.73 for DAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAR.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) beats Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DAR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.