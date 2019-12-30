Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) and Raytheon Company (RTN) Go Head-to-head

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares are up more than 12.43% this year and recently decreased -1.12% or -$0.69 to settle at $60.78. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), on the other hand, is up 44.09% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $220.96 and has returned 2.24% during the past week.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IONS to grow earnings at a 49.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RTN is expected to grow at a 12.91% annual rate. All else equal, IONS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.12% for Raytheon Company (RTN). IONS’s ROI is -6.00% while RTN has a ROI of 25.90%. The interpretation is that RTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than IONS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IONS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, RTN’s free cash flow per share was +2.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, IONS’s free cash flow was -0% while RTN converted 2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RTN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. IONS has a current ratio of 10.40 compared to 1.50 for RTN. This means that IONS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IONS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.37 for RTN. RTN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IONS trades at a forward P/E of 255.38, a P/B of 6.39, and a P/S of 10.40, compared to a forward P/E of 17.00, a P/B of 4.75, and a P/S of 2.15 for RTN. IONS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IONS is currently priced at a -11.84% to its one-year price target of 68.94. Comparatively, RTN is -3.12% relative to its price target of 228.07. This suggests that IONS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IONS has a beta of 1.92 and RTN’s beta is 0.88. RTN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IONS has a short ratio of 8.46 compared to a short interest of 4.39 for RTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RTN.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RTN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, RTN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.