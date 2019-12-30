Intrexon Corporation (XON) and South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Go Head-to-head

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares are down more than -12.23% this year and recently decreased -5.28% or -$0.32 to settle at $5.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI), on the other hand, is up 15.86% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $32.21 and has returned -2.19% during the past week.

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect XON to grow earnings at a 2.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SJI is expected to grow at a 4.60% annual rate. All else equal, SJI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.32% for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI). XON’s ROI is -84.20% while SJI has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that SJI’s business generates a higher return on investment than XON’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. XON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, SJI’s free cash flow per share was -2.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, XON’s free cash flow was -0.02% while SJI converted -13.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. XON has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.30 for SJI. This means that XON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 2.24 for SJI. SJI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XON trades at a P/B of 3.88, and a P/S of 7.75, compared to a forward P/E of 20.37, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 1.73 for SJI. XON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. XON is currently priced at a -33.79% to its one-year price target of 8.67. Comparatively, SJI is -8.83% relative to its price target of 35.33. This suggests that XON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. XON has a beta of 2.28 and SJI’s beta is 0.68. SJI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. XON has a short ratio of 32.32 compared to a short interest of 11.12 for SJI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SJI.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) beats Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SJI has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, SJI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SJI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.