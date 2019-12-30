Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Go Head-to-head

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) shares are up more than 47.27% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.47 to settle at $134.35. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), on the other hand, is up 15.97% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $13.36 and has returned -1.91% during the past week.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IR to grow earnings at a 10.28% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KRO is expected to grow at a -13.47% annual rate. All else equal, IR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.38% for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO). IR’s ROI is 14.60% while KRO has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that KRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than IR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. IR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, KRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, IR’s free cash flow was 2.88% while KRO converted 4.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 5.20 for KRO. This means that KRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.51 for KRO. IR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IR trades at a forward P/E of 19.31, a P/B of 4.49, and a P/S of 1.99, compared to a forward P/E of 16.58, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 0.89 for KRO. IR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IR is currently priced at a -3.39% to its one-year price target of 139.06. Comparatively, KRO is -4.57% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that KRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. IR has a beta of 1.23 and KRO’s beta is 2.07. IR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IR has a short ratio of 1.71 compared to a short interest of 13.33 for KRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IR.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) beats Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KRO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KRO is more undervalued relative to its price target.