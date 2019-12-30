HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and At Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Going Head-to-head

The shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation have decreased by more than -33.33% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -6.21% or -$0.11 and now trades at $1.66. The shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), has slumped by -33.46% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $24.02 and have been able to report a change of 2.69% over the past one week.

The stock of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HPR has an EBITDA margin of 103.38%, this implies that the underlying business of HPR is more profitable. The ROI of HPR is 4.30% while that of AERI is -92.10%. These figures suggest that HPR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AERI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HPR’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.03, while that of AERI is also a negative -0.16.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HPR is 0.60 and that of AERI is 5.40. This implies that it is easier for HPR to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AERI. The debt ratio of HPR is 0.70 compared to 0.88 for AERI. AERI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than HPR.

HPR currently trades at a P/B of 0.31, and a P/S of 0.78 while AERI trades at a P/B of 5.22, and a P/S of 17.85. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, HPR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HPR is currently at a -52.02% to its one-year price target of 3.46. Looking at its rival pricing, AERI is at a -41.41% relative to its price target of 41.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HPR is given a 2.60 while 1.80 placed for AERI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HPR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HPR is 20.14 while that of AERI is just 12.09. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AERI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of HighPoint Resources Corporation when the two are compared, with AERI taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. AERI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AERI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AERI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.