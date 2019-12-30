Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) vs. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX): Breaking Down the Silver Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) shares are down more than -29.89% this year and recently decreased -6.11% or -$0.03 to settle at $0.50. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), on the other hand, is down -77.71% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned 8.18% during the past week.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, GNMX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GPL has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.70 for GNMX. This means that GPL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

GPL trades at a forward P/E of 10.37, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to for GNMX. GPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GPL is currently priced at a -76.53% to its one-year price target of 2.13. Comparatively, GNMX is -96.51% relative to its price target of 4.58. This suggests that GNMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GPL has a beta of 0.51 and GNMX’s beta is 0.75. GPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GPL has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 0.44 for GNMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNMX.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) beats Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GNMX has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GNMX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GNMX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.