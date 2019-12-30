General Dynamics Corporation (GD) vs. PolyOne Corporation (POL): Breaking Down the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares are up more than 12.90% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.7 to settle at $177.49. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), on the other hand, is up 28.74% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $36.82 and has returned 2.36% during the past week.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GD to grow earnings at a 8.28% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, POL is expected to grow at a 9.10% annual rate. All else equal, POL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.13% for PolyOne Corporation (POL). GD’s ROI is 15.30% while POL has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that GD’s business generates a higher return on investment than POL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.90. Comparatively, POL’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, GD’s free cash flow was 1.52% while POL converted 1.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, POL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GD has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.90 for POL. This means that POL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 2.41 for POL. POL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GD trades at a forward P/E of 13.76, a P/B of 3.79, and a P/S of 1.32, compared to a forward P/E of 20.49, a P/B of 4.79, and a P/S of 0.93 for POL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GD is currently priced at a -13.96% to its one-year price target of 206.28. Comparatively, POL is -1.45% relative to its price target of 37.36. This suggests that GD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GD has a beta of 1.14 and POL’s beta is 1.71. GD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) beats PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, GD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.