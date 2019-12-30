Fundamentals Analysis for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is one of the active stocks and its unusual movement is raising eyebrows among traders. Now trading with a market value of 48.51M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For MBOT, the company currently has 7.8 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 314000 in total assets, balanced by 6.4 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Microbot Medical Inc. saw 4531 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 2535. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 4531 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 1.79 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.02% in sequential terms, the MBOT saw sales decline by 0.14%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Microbot Medical Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 1.79 million, yielding a gross basic income of 83000. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 4.37M, this means overall earnings per share of 0. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of -0.35 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about -1.29 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on Microbot Medical Inc..