Fortive Corporation (FTV) vs. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK): Breaking Down the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) shares are up more than 13.18% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.29 to settle at $76.58. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK), on the other hand, is down -18.34% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $8.19 and has returned 11.73% during the past week.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FTV to grow earnings at a 9.26% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.61% for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.96. Comparatively, PACK’s free cash flow per share was +0.10.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FTV has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.50 for PACK. This means that PACK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FTV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 1.28 for PACK. PACK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FTV trades at a forward P/E of 20.28, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 4.11, compared to a forward P/E of 117.00, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 4.71 for PACK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FTV is currently priced at a -3.55% to its one-year price target of 79.40. Comparatively, PACK is -25.55% relative to its price target of 11.00. This suggests that PACK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FTV has a short ratio of 3.86 compared to a short interest of 8.80 for PACK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTV.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FTV is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, FTV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.