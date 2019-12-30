FinVolution Group (FINV) vs. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Breaking Down the Credit Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares are down more than -31.67% this year and recently increased 2.50% or $0.06 to settle at $2.46. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), on the other hand, is up 13.38% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $17.51 and has returned -1.19% during the past week.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FINV to grow earnings at a 0.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FULT is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, FULT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 42.05% for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). FINV’s ROI is 28.50% while FULT has a ROI of 21.20%. The interpretation is that FINV’s business generates a higher return on investment than FULT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, FINV’s free cash flow was 0% while FULT converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FINV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FINV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.17 for FULT. FULT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FINV trades at a forward P/E of 2.43, a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 13.17, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 3.46 for FULT. FINV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FINV is currently priced at a -92.04% to its one-year price target of 30.89. Comparatively, FULT is 6.12% relative to its price target of 16.50. This suggests that FINV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FINV has a short ratio of 1.65 compared to a short interest of 9.45 for FULT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FINV.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) beats Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FINV generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FINV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FINV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FINV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.