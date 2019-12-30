Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) and Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Go Head-to-head

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) shares are down more than -41.10% this year and recently increased 2.40% or $0.01 to settle at $0.32. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is up 22.98% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.88 and has returned -1.33% during the past week.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FGP to grow earnings at a 34.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.11% for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII). FGP’s ROI is 9.90% while OII has a ROI of -7.40%. The interpretation is that FGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than OII’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, OII’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, FGP’s free cash flow was -0.75% while OII converted -0.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FGP has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.30 for OII. This means that OII can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FGP trades at a P/S of 0.02, compared to a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.76 for OII. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 4.00 for FGP and 2.30 for OII, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FGP.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FGP has a beta of 2.49 and OII’s beta is 2.20. OII’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FGP has a short ratio of 3.20 compared to a short interest of 2.37 for OII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OII.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) beats Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FGP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,