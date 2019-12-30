E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) vs. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Comparing the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Most Active Stocks

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares are up more than 3.87% this year and recently decreased -0.70% or -$0.32 to settle at $45.58. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), on the other hand, is down -3.66% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $15.81 and has returned -1.62% during the past week.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ETFC to grow earnings at a -2.31% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has an EBITDA margin of 62.78%. This suggests that ETFC underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ETFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.76. Comparatively, MYOV’s free cash flow per share was -0.77.

ETFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.11 versus a D/E of 5.81 for MYOV. ETFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ETFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.83, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 3.24, compared to a P/B of 83.21, for MYOV. ETFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ETFC is currently priced at a -2.46% to its one-year price target of 46.73. Comparatively, MYOV is -39.59% relative to its price target of 26.17. This suggests that MYOV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ETFC has a short ratio of 0.92 compared to a short interest of 1.23 for MYOV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETFC.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MYOV is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MYOV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MYOV is more undervalued relative to its price target.