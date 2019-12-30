Dissecting the Numbers for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares are up more than 175.40% this year and recently increased 4.04% or $0.2 to settle at $5.15. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), on the other hand, is up 59.31% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $117.08 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, FISV is expected to grow at a 19.68% annual rate. All else equal, FISV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.66% for Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). ZIOP’s ROI is -63.00% while FISV has a ROI of 16.70%. The interpretation is that FISV’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZIOP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ZIOP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, FISV’s free cash flow per share was +1.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZIOP’s free cash flow was -7.23% while FISV converted 16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FISV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ZIOP has a current ratio of 10.30 compared to 1.10 for FISV. This means that ZIOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZIOP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.69 for FISV. FISV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZIOP trades at a P/B of 8.31, compared to a forward P/E of 23.59, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 10.33 for FISV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZIOP is currently priced at a -18.25% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Comparatively, FISV is -5.88% relative to its price target of 124.39. This suggests that ZIOP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ZIOP has a beta of 2.60 and FISV’s beta is 0.79. FISV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ZIOP has a short ratio of 36.29 compared to a short interest of 4.99 for FISV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FISV.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) beats ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FISV higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, FISV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.