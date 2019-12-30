Dissecting the Numbers for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) and United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares are down more than -22.12% this year and recently decreased -1.80% or -$0.3 to settle at $16.41. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), on the other hand, is down -20.87% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $8.38 and has returned 5.14% during the past week.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VET to grow earnings at a 22.76% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNFI is expected to grow at a -7.40% annual rate. All else equal, VET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, UNFI’s free cash flow per share was -3.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, VET’s free cash flow was 0.79% while UNFI converted -0.83% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VET trades at a forward P/E of 26.90, a P/B of 1.32, compared to a forward P/E of 6.24, a P/B of 0.40, and a P/S of 0.02 for UNFI. VET is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VET is currently priced at a -61.39% to its one-year price target of 42.50. Comparatively, UNFI is 8.13% relative to its price target of 7.75. This suggests that VET is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VET has a short ratio of 11.34 compared to a short interest of 4.63 for UNFI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNFI.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) beats United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VET is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. VET is more undervalued relative to its price target.