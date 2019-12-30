Dissecting the Numbers for TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) and The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares are down more than -36.85% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.06 to settle at $30.29. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), on the other hand, is up 56.05% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $25.78 and has returned 2.38% during the past week.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TRIP to grow earnings at a 11.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) has an EBITDA margin of 20.87%. This suggests that TRIP underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TRIP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, TSG’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRIP’s free cash flow was -1.29% while TSG converted 6.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TRIP trades at a forward P/E of 16.12, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 2.71, compared to a forward P/E of 10.48, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 2.98 for TSG. TRIP is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TRIP is currently priced at a -16.26% to its one-year price target of 36.17. Comparatively, TSG is -7.2% relative to its price target of 27.78. This suggests that TRIP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TRIP has a short ratio of 4.15 compared to a short interest of 4.51 for TSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRIP.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) beats TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSG is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,