Dissecting the Numbers for Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares are up more than 85.37% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.01 to settle at $0.80. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), on the other hand, is down -76.62% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.38 and has returned -6.23% during the past week.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. TRVN’s ROI is -53.00% while ROYT has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that ROYT’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRVN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TRVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, ROYT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRVN’s free cash flow was -0.11% while ROYT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ROYT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TRVN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ROYT. TRVN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TRVN trades at a P/B of 2.15, and a P/S of 366.79, compared to a forward P/E of 4.79, a P/B of 0.07, and a P/S of 0.98 for ROYT. TRVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TRVN is currently priced at a -78.67% to its one-year price target of 3.75. Comparatively, ROYT is -81% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that ROYT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TRVN has a beta of 2.56 and ROYT’s beta is 1.78. ROYT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TRVN has a short ratio of 9.77 compared to a short interest of 0.27 for ROYT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROYT.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) beats Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROYT higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ROYT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ROYT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ROYT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.