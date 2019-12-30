Dissecting the Numbers for The New York Times Company (NYT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares are up more than 43.79% this year and recently decreased -1.81% or -$0.59 to settle at $32.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), on the other hand, is up 24.24% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $6.92 and has returned 11.34% during the past week.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are the two most active stocks in the Publishing – Newspapers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NYT to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The New York Times Company (NYT) has an EBITDA margin of 14%. This suggests that NYT underlying business is more profitable NYT’s ROI is 10.20% while SYRS has a ROI of -81.80%. The interpretation is that NYT’s business generates a higher return on investment than SYRS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NYT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, SYRS’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, NYT’s free cash flow was 2.18% while SYRS converted -0.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NYT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NYT has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 4.90 for SYRS. This means that SYRS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NYT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.01 for SYRS. NYT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NYT trades at a forward P/E of 39.42, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 2.99, compared to a P/B of 3.10, and a P/S of 122.37 for SYRS. NYT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NYT is currently priced at a -2.14% to its one-year price target of 32.75. Comparatively, SYRS is -48.74% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that SYRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NYT has a beta of 1.17 and SYRS’s beta is 1.48. NYT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NYT has a short ratio of 16.00 compared to a short interest of 4.11 for SYRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYRS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) beats The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SYRS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SYRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SYRS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SYRS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.